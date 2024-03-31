You don’t need the gym to torch your abs — just try this 5 move dumbbell routine

So you want to build some definition in your abs and strengthen the muscles in your core, but keep it simple? We hear you. The last thing you need is for an ab workout to take forever to complete and require you to use lots of equipment. That's why we've sourced a simple five move ab routine designed by Kayla Itsines that uses just your body weight and one pair of dumbbells to get results.

You won't need to travel to the gym to try this workout: you'll just need to pick up some of the best adjustable dumbbells or any standard pair of dumbbells to get started. Incorporating dumbbells into an ab routine adds resistance, increasing the intensity of exercises and encouraging muscle growth, which can lead to stronger and more defined abdominal muscles.

When selecting a dumbbell weight for training your abs, it's generally recommended to start with lighter weights, such as two to five pounds, and gradually increase as your strength and endurance improve. The weight should be challenging enough that you feel resistance during exercises without compromising form or causing strain on your lower back. It's always best to consult a professional fitness trainer if you aren't sure what weight you should be working with or if you need help correcting your form.

What is the workout?

The workout consists of five exercises in total. This is broken down the video below where Itsines demonstrates each move. Make sure to watch her form as correct form leads to greater results and helps to prevent injury.

A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines) A photo posted by on

It's important to understand the distinction between abs and the core. While abs typically refer to the visible muscles of the rectus abdominis, a strong core encompasses a broader group of muscles, including the abdominals, obliques, lower back, and pelvis.

Having a strong core is vital for maintaining stability, balance, and proper posture in daily activities and exercise performance. Strong core muscles also assist in injury prevention, particularly in the lower back and pelvis, through providing support and stability to the spine during movement.

Building visible abdominal muscles takes time and consistency. Abs don't appear overnight, and results vary from person to person based on factors such as genetics, body composition, and overall lifestyle. Sustainable ways to build ab muscle include maintaining a balanced diet, incorporating regular cardiovascular exercise to reduce body fat, and performing targeted ab workouts like the one shown above.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When you train your core, aim to focus on controlled movements rather than solely aiming for high repetitions or heavy weights. Additionally, varying your ab workouts by incorporating different exercises and equipment can prevent plateauing and keep your muscles challenged.

Ready to give this five-move routine a shot?