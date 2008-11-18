Trending

Boy collapses after playing WoW for 24 hours

Sweden boy played World of Warcraft for 24 hours straight and collapsed, going into an epileptic seizure. He’ll make a full recovery. The game really isn’t to blame here. He played while eating very little food. The kid bought Wrath of the Lich King a

The boy, along with six of his friends, had just purchased the newest WoW expansion, Wrath of the Lich King and began playing the game Saturday afternoon. According to the Times Online, the boy eventually collapsed because of the lack of sleep and food.

The parents told the newspaper that the kids ate very little while playing and added that their son only slept two hours the previous night. So it’s no wonder that 15 hours later or approximately 2PM on Sunday, the boy began having epileptic seizures and his parents rushed him to the hospital. Fortunately, the kid will apparently make a full recovery.

Logging in long hours after a game’s release is a badge of honor for many hard-core gamers. Yesterday we wrote about “Nymh” who leveled his character to level 80 in 27 hours after the WoW Wrath of the Lich King expansion release. And to be fair, thousands of people manage to put in hours of gaming with no adverse effects.

But there have been a few instances in the past of people dying after long gaming sessions. Back in 2005, a 28-year-old South Korean man died after playing Starcraft for 50 hours straight. In 2004, a 13-year-old Chinese boy jumped to his death after a 36-hour World of Warcraft stint.

  • wilyry 18 November 2008 23:33
    Has parenting gone by the wayside these days? You don't let your 15 year old kid continue playing especially when you know he's not eating or sleeping. Where's the intervention?
  • mdillenbeck 18 November 2008 23:45
    Agreed - and this has little to do with the game and everything to do with the behavior of the individuals. However, knowing human nature, there will be hoards that will point to the "evils of the game" and try to restrict or ban them.
  • dechy 18 November 2008 23:51
    Exactly, I'm a hardcore gamer AND "new" parent (4yo daughter & 1 1/2yo son) and I've done a LOT of marathons/LAN parties/etc... but we would always eat like crazy (pizza/chips/burgers/etc... food would always come FIRST!) and slept very little, but still took breaks every 2-3 hours.

    Would I stop my kids from playing games? hell no (as long as he "deserved it") Would I stop them from doing the same I did? No, but I'd give them money to buy food damnit lol, or at least host the marathon at my house so I can check on them from time to time.

    I hope to god my kids won't be stupid enough to go without food or have less than 4 hour sleep in the past 48 hours... that's just brain dead moronic.
  • michaelzehr 18 November 2008 23:52
    Has responsible reporting gone by the wayside? If it's news that someone was first to level 80 then of course a bunch of teenagers are going to try for that same type of fame.

    What's next? "Boy breaks leg trying to emmulate Tony Hawk"? Quick -- ban skateboards!

    Michael
  • jerreece 19 November 2008 00:05
    WilyryHas parenting gone by the wayside these days? You don't let your 15 year old kid continue playing especially when you know he's not eating or sleeping. Where's the intervention?
    Exactly!!

    I haven't even purchased the expansion to WoW myself. It doesn't seem like that big a deal to me. Sad thing is though, it's not only 15 year olds that play this much. Lots of folks spend every minute available doing this. It's sad. :(
  • dechy 19 November 2008 00:09
    MMOs are a plague, but it's a good example of things to come if technologies such a VR (virtual reality) ever come to life.

    Most MMOs are quite immersive, but VR would be the pinnacle of immersion (obviously) and probably screw up our society completely.
  • Kami3k 19 November 2008 00:54
    DechyMMOs are a plague, but it's a good example of things to come if technologies such a VR (virtual reality) ever come to life.Most MMOs are quite immersive, but VR would be the pinnacle of immersion (obviously) and probably screw up our society completely.
    Only the idiots it would screw up. Which is ok because idiots are screwed up all ready, all it would do is make them more screwed up.

    Too bad the kid didn't die, would of been natural selection at work. Really sad that idiots like him can still survive today.
  • zak_mckraken 19 November 2008 00:56
    StarCraft is not a MMO. Hmm, it is a Blizzard game though... Anyway, MMOs and other addictive games might be a plague but the responsability should always go towards the gamer, not the game. We're not gonna ban games because some kid abused it and collapse. Like we're not gonna ban cars because people drive recklessly or ban guns because they kill people... In our society, we always try to blame things for our behavior but the problem is, and will always be the people. We have to take responsabilities of our own actions.
  • piratepast40 19 November 2008 01:05
    The whole danged internet thing should be outlawed!
  • 19 November 2008 01:08
    They should ban freewill and let the government control everybody!!!

    w00t for idiots
