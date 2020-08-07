How to Turn HDR On and Off on 2018 Samsung TVs

How to Turn HDR On and Off on 2018 Samsung TVs

Other than 4K resolution, high dynamic range (HDR) is the best thing to happen to TVs in years. With variable backlighting and the right content, HDR allows you to experience a dramatically richer, more vibrant picture with brighter highlights, deeper shadows and more overall depth to images. If you need more convincing, check out our handy guide to HDR and why it matters.

But if you have an HDR-capable TV and aren't getting anything special when you stream shows in 4K or pop in an HDR-ready Blu-ray disc, you may have the feature turned off. Here's how to check:

1. Open Expert Settings. The settings for turning HDR support on and off are found in the Picture Settings menu.

2. Turn on HDR+ mode. To turn HDR support on or off, find the HDR+ mode in the Expert Settings menu. Using the toggle button, you can deactivate HDR or enable it again.

Once HDR is enabled on the TV, you should be ready to go, provided you have HDR-enabled content to enjoy.