How to Turn on Night Mode on 2018 Samsung TVs

There's one option in the Accessibility menu that you might want just because it looks cool: High Contrast Mode. You could think of it as "night mode" for your TV.Popular on many smartphones and websites, night mode swaps the usual black text on a white background for a dark background and light text. The result is more subdued and often more stylish.

It's also still a great option for those who really need it. High Contrast Mode often makes it easier to read on-screen text, especially for anyone with visual impairment or cognitive disabilities. If you like the darker color scheme, that's great — but it's useful for much more than making things look snazzy. Here's how to enable it:

1. Find the Accessibility options in the Settings menu.Open the Settings menu from the home screen, and navigate to the Accessibility options.

2. Turn on High Contrast Mode. You can adjust the visual options in the Accessibility menu, including high contrast and color inversion.

3. Enjoy Night Mode. The darker color scheme not only aids readability for many users but also reduces the overall brightness of the menus, which may make them more aesthetically palatable for users who want a Night Mode on their TV.