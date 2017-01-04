Samsung's QLED TVs Give LG OLED Real Competition

Looking to challenge LG's OLED sets for TV color supremacy, Samsung at CES announced its 2017 lineup of QLED TVs, which boast much improved colors, brightness, and contrast than last year's models.

Available later this year, the Q9, Q8, and Q7 models use Samsung's Quantum Dot technology to reproduce a range of colors rivaling that of LG.

Why You Should Care

For 2017, Samsung has improved its Quantum Dot technology so that it can show 99 percent of the DCI P3 color space — an increase of 20 percent from last year. Additionally, the new TVs have a peak brightness between 1,500 and 2,000 nits, which will make it easier to see subtle differences in colors, even in very bright scenes.

Another key highlight is Samsung's new optical cable, which is a single thin ribbon that delivers power and video signal to the set. This allows you to mount the set without a bunch of ugly wires hanging down.

Smarter Smart TVs

Samsung has improved its Smart TV interface; a new Smart Hub app, which will be downloaded to a viewer's smartphone, will let him or her search for content on the phone, rather than the TV screen itself. In many respects, it's similar to the Ray Super Remote, a small touchscreen remote that displayed a channel guide, summaries of shows, Netflix programs and more on the remote itself.

The advantage to this is twofold: First, you won't have to minimize what you're watching when searching for something else, and second, you won't have to look all the way across the room for a programming guide.

Pricing and Availability

Samsung has yet to announce either the price or the availability of the Q9, Q8, and Q7 sets. As this is the company's flagship lineup, the models won't come cheap, but, judging by last year's models, they should be slightly less expensive than OLED sets of a similar size.

Outlook

The real star here is the picture quality itself, and in our brief look at Samsung's new sets, they were certainly stunning. We'll reserve final judgment until we can run our full suite of tests on both LG's and Samsung's TVs to see who's got the better picture, but either way, the future looks bright, no matter which one you choose.