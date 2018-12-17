Save More Than $300 on a Refurb Pixel 2

If you don't mind owning a refurbished phone, Amazon currently has the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on sale at their lowest prices ever.

Currently, you can get a refurbished Pixel 2 for $359.99. Regularly priced at $649, that's $290 off. Amazon's deal of the day also offers a refurbished Pixel 2 XL for $395.99. This 6-inch handset usually sells for $699, so that's a whopping $304 off its list price.



Both Google phones feature a 12.2MP dual-pixel auto-focus and 8MP selfie camera, which makes taking good pictures with these phones foolproof. Even in low-light conditions, the Pixel 2's photos offer stunning brilliance.

Our Pixel 2 review rates Google's second generation flagship phone a 4 out of 5. We like its sharp, color-rich OLED display, excellent rear and front cameras, and long battery life. Google Assistant and Google Lens functionality are also impressive standout features.



Amazon's deal is valid today only. All phones are backed by a 90-day Amazon renewed guarantee.



