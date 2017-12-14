Best Star Wars Gadgets and Toys 2018

Sphero R2-D2 and R2-Q5

If BB-8 doesn't appeal to you, why not get your very own R2 unit? Sphero's take on R2-D2 rolled its way into our hearts earlier this year as part of Force Friday. The droid features a 2-3-2 setup that lets it waddle with its two outside legs while dropping down a third wheel to scoot away, should any Imperial Forces be lurking nearby. A companion app triggers animations and noises, and you haven't lived until you've heard this $179 droid recreate its scream from when the Jawas stun it during Episode IV.The black-and-chrome R2-Q5, whom you may remember from Return of the Jedi, is now at Best Buy for $199 after making its debut at New York's Comic Con this fall. Expect different sounds and animations from R2-D2 if you just can't decide which of the droids you're looking for.

Image Credit: Sphero