iOS 10: The Biggest Changes for Your iPhone

More Control from the Lock Screen

Apple has redesigned in the lock screen in iOS 10, adding rich notifications that let you quickly interact with your apps. A new raise-to-wake feature lets you see notifications on your lock screen just by lifting up your phone. There's no need to touch a button — important since iPhones equipped with TouchID can blow right past any on-screen notifications when you press the home button.The notifications on your lock screen are more actionable, too, provided you've got a device that supports Apple's 3D Touch feature for summoning up shortcuts just by pressing the screen. If you get a notification of a calendar invite, for example, you can to press on that notification to get quick commands that let you accept or decline the invite.

Apple has also redesigned iOS's control center, which you currently summon by swiping up to get quick access to controls like Airplane Mode, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Flashlight. In iOS 10 when you slide to the right from your phone's Lock Screen, you'll bring up the camera; sliding to the left summons up widgets like the weather, your upcoming calendar events and Siri's app suggestions. You can also tailor what appears on that Today screen, by adding apps that have been updated to create widgets for iOS 10 like sports scores with the ESPN app or transit times with Google Maps.