America's Most High-Tech Gyms

Equinox

Number of locations: More than 80 in the U.S., U.K. and Canada

Standout feature: Gamified spin classes

Many gyms have added flashing lights and loud music to spin classes in an attempt to take the monotony out of riding a stationary bike. Equinox takes this concept several steps further with the Pursuit, a concept that adds real-time data and gamification to the light show. (The Pursuit is available in more than two dozen Equinox locations in the U.S., with more being added throughout 2016.)

There are two options for the Pursuit. Burn consists of five high-intensity intervals designed to burn as many calories as possible, while Build uses three hill stages to improve endurance and increase strength. In both classes, Equinox members ride stationary bikes that display pace, power, distance and calories burned. That information also appears on a digital leaderboard at the front of the studio.

That's where the gamification comes in: Over the course of the class, members can participate in a number of individual or team challenges, such as greatest distance covered or most calories burned. One rider may be paired against a neighbor, or one side of the room may compete against the other. The digital display provides updates on each challenge throughout the class, along with a summary once the workout is done.

Through the Connected Cycling program, members can save data from their classes and view it on the Equinox website or mobile app. This lets members track their progress over time and also connect to other Equinox members taking Pursuit classes.