10 PS3 Games to Play Right Now
10 PS3 Games to Play Right Now
10 PS3 Games to Play Right Now
It's the end of a console generation, and that means it's the perfect time to pick up any of the current-gen systems you may have missed. Although it may sound counterintuitive, it’s often wiser to hold out on brand-new consoles at the beginning of their life cycles. Current-gen systems are cheap, reliable and chock-full of games. The PS3 is a great investment right now; it may take the PS4 years to catch up.
If you're getting a PS3 for the first time, it may be daunting to pick up a few games to go with it. The PS3 has an excellent selection — exclusive or multiplatform, big-budget or indie, this guide will recommend something for every taste. You probably know "Call of Duty," "Battlefield" and "Madden," but here are a few more titles to consider.
BioShock Infinite
BioShock Infinite
If you like action games even a little bit, "BioShock Infinite" is a must-buy. The game is a first-person shooter set in 1912 aboard the flying city Columbia. Protagonist Booker DeWitt sets out to capture Elizabeth Comstock, a woman with the power to control reality, but the assignment is not as straightforward as it seems. "BioShock Infinite" has something for everyone: an intelligent story, biting social commentary, streamlined gameplay, a huge variety of satisfying weapons and some of the best characters ever to grace the virtual space. If you want to know what everyone is talking about when the "Game of the Year 2013" discussions begin, you'll want to check this one out.
Also available on Xbox 360 and PC
Journey
Journey
Most acclaimed video games are fast-paced, violent and chock-full of narrative, but "Journey" breaks all three trends in the most stylish way possible. Depending on whom you ask, "Journey" is not even really a game in the traditional sense. You take control of a nomad who travels across a vast desert to reach a distant mountain. Along the way, there are a few simple puzzles to solve, but the game is mostly about scale and exploration. Your only in-game incentive to complete the game is to add a little length to your nomad's iconic scarf, but traversing the boundless landscape and hearing the beautiful, atmospheric music is reward enough.
Guacamelee
Guacamelee
If you want an example of just how creative, polished and full of personality indie games can be, then don’t miss "Guacamelee." When demonic Carlos Calaca kidnaps El Presidente's daughter, it's up to luchador (Mexican wrestler) Juan Aguacate to rescue her the only way he knows how: By punching, throwing and suplexing every undead minion who crosses his path into submission! With colorful, angular 2D graphics and a vibrant soundtrack, "Guacamelee" channels everything that was great about open-ended exploration series like “Metroid” and “Castlevania.”
Also available on PS Vita and PC
Valkyria Chronicles
Valkyria Chronicles
Strategy/RPGs are often a tough sell: slow-paced, ponderous and needlessly complex. Not so with "Valkyria Chronicles." This game looks like a high-quality anime series and plays like a third-person action game. The game takes place as the Second Europan War dawns across the neutral country of Gallia, and what follows is a lightly fantasized version of World War II, complete with infantry battles, tank warfare, a megalomaniacal despot and even one of the only depictions of a concentration camp in gaming. With fast-paced gameplay, streamlined systems to upgrade both units and weapons and a memorable cast of characters, "Valkyria Chronicles" is one of the best PS3 exclusives available.
Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy
Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy
"Assassin's Creed" is one of the darlings of modern gaming, but it's no secret that the first game in the series was far from perfect. If you have an Xbox 360 or a gaming PC, you've probably already played this series, but if not, jump in at its strongest point with the "Ezio Trilogy" collection. This bundle includes "Assassin's Creed II," "Assassin's Creed Brotherhood" and "Assassin's Creed Revelations," and follows the adventures of Italian Assassin Ezio Auditore da Firenze as he travels to Renaissance-era Florence, Forli, Venice, Rome and Constantinople to foil the Templars: an ancient, devious organization dedicated to controlling mankind’s future. Along the way, you'll sneak past deadly guards, engage in swordfights with Templar knights, hunt for treasures in obscure tombs and do battle with some of history's greatest villains, like Pope Alexander VI and Cesare Borgia.
Also available on Xbox 360 and PC
Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
While there are dozens of great PS3 games out there, if you buy only one, make it "Uncharted 2: Among Thieves." If you wore through your VHS copies of the "Indiana Jones" trilogies growing up, this game was made specifically with you in mind. "Uncharted 2" stars roguish treasure hunter Nathan Drake as he travels from Turkey to Borneo to Tibet in search of the lost city of Shambala. The third-person action/adventure game splits its time evenly between gunning down bad guys, jumping and climbing across perilous landscapes and solving ancient puzzles with the help of his trusty notebook and a charming supporting cast of crotchety old men and clever young women. Every individual part of "Uncharted 2" will feel familiar, but it comes together in unexpected and wholly original ways.
Dead Space
Dead Space
"Dead Space" is an example of how the survival-horror game genre has evolved in recent years. You play as engineer Isaac Clarke (Philip K. Heinlein and H.G. Verne somehow missed the casting call) aboard the spaceship Ishimura, which has come under attack by the body-stealing necromorphs. As Isaac navigates the dark, eerie environments of the once-lively ship, he destroys necromorphs with improvised weaponry befitting an engineer — plasma cutters, saw blades and gravity manipulators. The game excels at jump scares, and the combat has a unique spin in that the Necromorphs' weak points are their spindly, multitudinous limbs rather than their heads.
Also available on Xbox 360 and PC
The Last of Us
The Last of Us
"The Last of Us" debuted only a few months ago, but it's already become one of the most celebrated games of 2013. Although the game is from the same developer as the "Uncharted" series, the two properties don't have much in common. Whereas "Uncharted" is freewheeling fun, "The Last of Us" tells a dark, gritty story about a man named Joel trying to protect his teenage ward, Ellie, in a postapocalyptic wasteland. The game itself is somewhere between a third-person shooter and a survival-horror title, mixing elements of stealth with heated gunfights, made all the more intense by the game's limited ammo. Even more engaging is the story, which speaks to the relationship between fathers and daughters, the sometimes-barbaric survival instinct and the resilience and fragility of the human race.
Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction
Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction
If you've ever wondered what it would be like to play through a Pixar film, "Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction" is about the closest thing available. Although "Tools of Destruction" is the seventh entry in the annual series, it kicks off a whole new story arc. Intergalactic adventurer Ratchet and his trusty robotic sidekick Clank set off on a planet-hopping adventure to learn the fate of Ratchet's people, and rescue the galaxy from tyrannical Emperor Percival Tachyon. "Tools of Destruction" has a little something for everyone — challenging platforming, a variety of wacky weapons, space combat, a surprisingly poignant story and graphics that look like they stepped right out of an animated movie. Additionally, the game is laugh-out-loud funny and bloodless: perfect for kids.
Metal Gear Solid: The Legacy Collection
Metal Gear Solid: The Legacy Collection
The "Metal Gear" series has been a fixture of gaming ever since the late ‘80s, but the series did not gain mainstream recognition until 1998's "Metal Gear Solid." This game combined comprehensive stealth, functional gunplay, a complex espionage storyline, over-the-top villains with special powers, and just a little dash of calculated sex and humor for good measure. The story continued in three direct sequels and a number of spinoffs, casting the player as gruff superspy Solid Snake as well as his predecessor, Naked Snake, and his sidekick, Raiden. If you want to get the whole series in one place, "The Legacy Collection" is the way to go: You'll get "Metal Gear," "Metal Gear 2," "Metal Gear Solid" through "Metal Gear Solid 4," "Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker" and "Metal Gear Solid: VR Missions."
Follow Marshall Honorof @marshallhonorof. Follow us @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.