Keyboards from Outer Space

Look, Ma: No Keys

While you were busy worrying over whether or not your keyboard was wireless, KeyBowl went ahead and created a keyboard without keys: the orbiTouch. With the help of two “globes” that you can point in eight directions, orbiTouch users type up to 40 words a minute, according to the manufacturer. Those globe also work as mice. Don’t be fooled: the handling is difficult. That’s because orbiTouch’s goal isn’t so much to satisfy fans searching for novelty as it is to help out handicapped persons who can’t use standard keyboards.