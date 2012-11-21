Keyboard Shortcuts You Should Memorize Today
Keyboard Shortcuts To Know by Heart
Using a mouse is useful but using a mouse and keyboard together can be much more efficient. Want to be a power user? The most efficient people know that tapping the right keys is much faster than maneuvering the mouse and can boost productivity immensely. Here are a series of keyboard shortcuts that will save you time and energy if you remember to use them. Our updated list reorganizes some related shortcuts into the same slide, while other shortcuts were recommended by you, our readers. We've also included a few new shortcuts for Windows 8.
A note: some of the shortcuts listed here work with all major operating systems (Windows, Mac OS X, or Linux) while some of them work only within Windows. However, a slight modification should enable those shortcuts to work on Mac OS X, too. Specific instructions are in parentheses on each page.
(Image by mrconguito on Flickr)
Shift+Arrowkeys
You can drag the cursor over text to select it. But using the keyboard can be much faster.
Press Shift+Arrow Keys when in a text box, and the computer will select (or deselect) the character to the left or right of the cursor, or all characters up to the cursor location if you go up or down.
(The shortcut should work on Linux. On the Mac OS X, replace Shift with Alt.)
Shift+Home & Shift+End
Shift+Home selects all text from the cursor to the start of the line. This is a quick way to select an entire line of text for cutting, copying, etc.
Shift+End goes hand in hand with Shift+Home. It selects all text from the cursor to the end of the line. This is also a great way to select blocks of text for manipulation.
(The shortcut should work on Linux. On Mac OS X, replace Shift with Alt.)
Ctrl+C, Ctrl+X, Ctrl+V
Computers do a splendid job of manipulating text, which makes editing a breeze—and plagiarism commonplace.
Ctrl+C Copies your selection to the clipboard. The clipboard acts a temporary repository that allows the user to quickly move or duplicate text, pictures, or even music and video. As a general rule, the clipboard can only contain one item at a time. Ctrl+X "cuts" your selection. It works like Ctrl+C, but deletes the selection after transferring it to the clipboard. Ctrl+V pastes the clipboard's contents into whatever you're editing. This shortcut will only work if you're trying to paste something that's compatible with the app you're using. Try pasting a picture into Windows Notepad for instance, and nothing will happen.
(Also works on Linux. For Mac OS X, however, press the Command key (⌘) instead of Ctrl.)
Ctrl+F, Ctrl+H
Ctrl+F works with text. You use it to find a particular word or phrase. The more specific you are, the faster the search will be. Ctrl+H also works with text. The command lets you replace all instances of a specific word or phrase with another one. Great for replacing names if you're sending the same letter or email to several people.
(Also works on Linux. For Mac OS X, however, press the Command key (⌘) instead of Ctrl.)
Ctrl+Z, Ctrl+Y
Many word processing and graphics editing programs feature an 'Undo' or 'Redo' change feature, usually accessible through the Edit menu. You can fast track that by using Ctrl+Z to Undo, and Ctrl+Y to Redo.
Win, pause, type
To execute a quick search in Windows 8, simply press the Windows key to return to the Home Screen, and then type your search term straight away. This defaults to application search, but you can turn that into a file search or internet search based on the options bar that will appear on the side.
Windows+Left, Windows+Right
Hold the Windows key down while pressing any of the four arrow keys to arrange windows quickly.
Windows+Left - Quickly resize a window so that it only takes up half of your screen (length-wise), then snaps it to the left. This is very useful for arranging apps side by side but only works for resizable windows. Pressing this shortcut again snaps the window to the right, while another press restores the window to its "old" size. Windows+Right works like Windows+Left, but snaps the half-sized window to the right then to the left.
(Windows 7 only.)
Windows+Up, Windows+Down
Windows 7 only: Windows+Up - Resizes a window so that it fills up your entire screen (a state called "maximized"). Windows+Down - Shrinks a window down to its old size if it's already maximized, or "minimizes" it (shrinks it down to the corresponding taskbar button).
(Windows 7 only.)
Windows+D
Windows+D – Minimizes all your windows, revealing your desktop. Pressing it again makes all of your windows reappear.
(Works for Windows XP, Vista, 7, Windows 8.)
Windows+L
Windows+L – This quickly summons your login screen. This is a great shortcut to secure your computer when you have to leave your desk—so long as your user account is protected by a password.
(Works for Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8.)
Win+E
Windows + E is another great shortcut for a common operation: Launching Windows Explorer. Need to move a bunch of files around? Windows +E!
(Vista, XP, 7, 8)
Win+Tab, Win+Shift+Tab
Windows + Tab allows you to navigate between your open programs in a cute visual cascading style, and Windows + Shift + Tab does the same, only going in reverse order.
Win+I, Win+X
For Windows 8 users, the Win + I button brings up the Settings Charm, allowing them to get at the various system config options. Power users or those more familiar with an old style Control Panel type of interface may also want to try Win + X, which brings up a menu loaded with various tools such as Control Panel, Command Prompt, and File Explorer.
Win+H
Win + H brings up the Sharing tab, allowing you to share items from one app to another, such as a currently open Google Chrome page through the People app or through email.
F5 & Ctrl+F5
On most browsers, F5 will refresh the page you're currently on. For a more powerful option, Ctrl+F5 clears the browser cache for that page and then reloads it.
F6
You probably spend a lot of time on your favorite web browser, so knowing how to move through it quickly is key to faster surfing.
F6 lets you quickly switch to the address bar, so you can type in a new URL.
(Image from Tech on the Net)
Ctrl+Tab, Ctrl+Shift+Tab
Ctrl+Tab switches to the next tab in the browser window. Ctrl+Shift+Tab switches to the previous tab in the browser window. This shortcut, along with Ctrl+Tab, becomes a little tedious when you have many tabs open in one browser window. Our advice: try to group related tabs together in different windows.
Ctrl+Alt+Del, Ctrl+Alt+Esc
Ctrl+Alt+Delete is a revered shortcut that has evolved over time. Once a hard reset, it eventually changed to bring up the Task Manager on Windows. Now, it brings up the Security dialogue that allows you to log off, change user, lock the machine, shut down, or bring up the Task Manager. If you want to jump straight to the task manager, you can also just use Ctrl+Alt+Esc.
Ctrl+T, Ctrl+W
On most browsers, Ctrl+T will open a new tab, while Ctrl+W will close the currently open tab.
Ctrl+Shift+T
Ctrl+Shift+T will open up your last closed tab, which is handy if you've accidentally closed a tab and have no idea of the URL to get it back. On browserssuch as Chrome, this will even restore an entire window if you closed the browser with multiple tabs open. Great for recovering work from accidental window closure provided you haven't set your browser to autoclear its cache on exit.
Ctrl+Plus, Ctrl+Minus, Ctrl+Wheel, Ctrl+0
Ctrl+Plus zooms into a web page incrementally, while Ctrl+Minus zoom out of a web page in incrementally. Ctrl+Mouse wheel: Hold Ctrl down while scrolling the mouse wheel to quickly zoom in or out of a web page, usually in increments finer than what's available through Ctrl+Plus and Ctrl+Minus. Ctrl+0 returns to 100% zoom. This one is great for people who forget what the "correct" size is.
(On Mac OS X, replace Ctrl with the ⌘ key.)
Ctrl+Click
Ctrl+Click: Hold down Ctrl while clicking on a link (with the left mouse button by default) to open it in a new Tab or Window (depends on the browser). This is great when you want to open all of those interesting links for later reading. Be advised that it may not work for all links.
(On Mac OS X, replace Ctrl with the ⌘ key. Image by davichi on Flickr)
Alt+Tab, Alt+Shift+Tab
Alt+Tab switches to the next application. A pop-up appears to show thumbnails of all your open windows. So long as you hold down Alt, you can repeatedly press Tab to choose the window you want to switch to. Alt+Shift+Tab switches to the previous application. Hold down Alt+Shift while pressing tab to cycle between your open windows backwards.
(On Mac OS X, hold down ⌘ instead of Alt.)
Alt+F4
Alt+F4 closes the currently selected application, and if no apps are active, then this will shut down your computer.
Printscreen & Alt+Printscreen
Print Screen takes a screenshot of your entire display and places it on the clipboard for your use. If you want to fine tune this a bit more, then you can also use Alt + Print Screen to take a screenshot of the active window. This is great if you're, for example, writing software reviews.
The Most Useful Keyboard Shortcut Ever
Have you ever encountered a text field with a submit button nearby? The usual procedure is to type in your message, and then move your mouse over "Submit" and click. However, pressing Tab then Enter after you type usually has the same effect.
We discovered this extremely useful shortcut in Gmail. Pressing Tab+Enter after typing our message makes sending emails much faster, but you'll probably find the shortcut also works well in forums, blogs, news sites, and other websites that allow comments (like Facebook). The only problem? You'll be submitting messages so fast that the chance to post something you'll regret increases. Be careful!