Keyboard Shortcuts You Should Memorize Today

Keyboard Shortcuts To Know by Heart

Using a mouse is useful but using a mouse and keyboard together can be much more efficient. Want to be a power user? The most efficient people know that tapping the right keys is much faster than maneuvering the mouse and can boost productivity immensely. Here are a series of keyboard shortcuts that will save you time and energy if you remember to use them. Our updated list reorganizes some related shortcuts into the same slide, while other shortcuts were recommended by you, our readers. We've also included a few new shortcuts for Windows 8.

A note: some of the shortcuts listed here work with all major operating systems (Windows, Mac OS X, or Linux) while some of them work only within Windows. However, a slight modification should enable those shortcuts to work on Mac OS X, too. Specific instructions are in parentheses on each page.

(Image by mrconguito on Flickr)