The 10 Best Cyberpunk Games to Play Now

Deus Ex

If you want to experience the game that paved the way for iconic memes decades in advance, molded the modern-day conspiracy theory mindset and even predicted 9/11, then the original Deus Ex should be next on your cyberpunk bucket list. Loaded with player freedom and choice, the game encourages you to navigate its world in any way you see fit. If you think you can cheat the game, you probably can. You can sneak, fight and mingle — the whole nine yards. Be prepared, however, for the game's content to challenge your beliefs on just about everything. Is God real? Did the government put something in the water to mess with the frogs? This game from the year 2000 might not have aged well from a visual standpoint, but it's still the perfect keyhole widener for gamers who want a little more thought in their entertainment.

Credit: Square Enix