7 Biggest Things Apple Announced at WWDC 2018

Screen Time

If you or your kids are addicted to their iPhones, Apple has your intervention in the form of Screen Time, an app that creates daily and weekly activity reports that show you how much time you’re spending in various apps, as well as how many times you pick up your phone.

Even better, parents can set App Limits for their kids and schedule Downtime for when their iOS devices can’t be used. However, you can whitelist activities like reading. — Mark Spoonauer