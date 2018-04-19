God of War: 13 Tips for Becoming the Ultimate Godslayer

A Good Defense

Kratos' shield can stave off most attacks. And once you get the hang of the timing, a block can be used to successfully parry a hit, opening the enemy up for a counterattack. This is especially good for more-powerful enemies, whose attacks have a golden aura. However, always dodge blows that have a red aura. Even if you manage to block such a hit, it will leave you staggered and vulnerable. But more often than not, you're going to take a lot of damage or die from these attacks.