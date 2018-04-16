11 Cheap Car Phone Holders Under $25 (Ranked Best to Worst)

Secure Your Phone While Driving

The goal of any good car phone holder or mount is simple: keeping your phone safe — and your eyes on the road — while you drive. But which one of these accessories is worth buying? To find out, we used an iPhone X and Galaxy S9 to evaluate the most popular universal car phone holders on Amazon.

In some cases, companies offer car vent holders that connect to your vents and offer a clamp of sorts that keeps your smartphone secure. In other cases, you'll find the option to magnetically mount the phone holder to your dash. The latter type is especially handy if vents aren't available or if you feel your vents are too flimsy to hold a heavy handset.

To evaluate these car phone holders, we considered their construction and build quality, installation processes, and other features. Those included how easy it is to route a charging cable through the holder to a smartphone. Here are our results.

Credit: Auto Tech