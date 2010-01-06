CES 2010: Previewing A New Decade Of Tech

One Device To Rule Them All

Two of the hottest topics at 2010’s Consumer Electronics Show this week have to do with companies and products that won’t even be there.

Naturally, the companies are Google and Apple—and the products—a $529 Android smartphone, and a long-awaited tablet computer, respectively—will be hyped at events far away from the Las Vegas strip. Meanwhile, more than 2,500 other companies and organizations will be doing their best to steal some of the limelight back from those two giants by offering up their own tantalizing new gear, shrouding it in mystery, and promising it to gadget reviewers and consumers on dates far in the future. That’s what CES is all about.

While we may not get a look at the latest Google phone—dubbed the Nexus One—which was launched in Mountain View at Google’s headquarters on January 5, or Apple’s tablet (expected, but by no means guaranteed, to arrive in Apple’s Cupertino HQ on January 27) for a while, you can be sure everyone at the trade show will be talking about them.

And we’ll be listening. At Tom’s Guide, we consider ourselves to be pretty good at trend spotting—the art of seeing patterns and guessing next moves in the consumer electronics industry. We already have a good sense of what we’re going to see in Vegas this year, and almost everything we’re expecting falls into a major trend category for 2010 and beyond.

Read on to see our expectations for the biggest trends of CES—and, therefore, all of tech in 2010. Here’s a hint: 2010 will be the year of the race towards the most perfectly designed convergence device (yeah, just like every year).

What would you check out if you were in Vegas at CES? Leave us a note in the comments, and we’ll be your eyes and ears.