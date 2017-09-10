Best Hurricane Irma Apps: Track the Storm and Stay Safe

A mighty storm

Whether you're in the potential path of destruction or simply watching from afar, Hurricane Irma promises to be one for the record books. Irma is currently bearing down on southwest Florida, and it will likely hit central Florida next. An app that tracks the storm can provide up-to-the-minute coverage on Irma's potential dangers.

Check out these apps, and stand by to help out if the storm is as devastating as predicted.

Credit: NOAA