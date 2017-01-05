Nikon Makes Sharing Photos Easier with New D5600 DSLR

One of the biggest complaints about DSLRs is that when you want to share your photos, it's not easy. It's much more convenient to just use your smartphone to capture an image and then send it out. But now that Nikon has added built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth to our our favorite DSLR under $1,000, the new 24.2-MP Nikon D5600 has lots to love.

Why You Should Care

With its new and improved connectivity, every time you take a picture using a D5600, a low-res version gets automatically uploaded to your phone via Nikon's Snapbridge app -- no more SD cards to transfer or cables to hook up between your camera and a computer. On top of that, the D5600 is one of the few DSLRs to sport a touch screen, which means you can use your fingers to focus, shoot, crop and edit your pictures.

MORE: Best DSLR Cameras - From Beginner to Intermediate

The D6500 also has a dedicated mic port and supports video recording at up to FHD at 60 fps, which makes it a good choice for budding filmmaker.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Other specs include a 24.2-MP sensor, 5 fps continuous shooting and an ISO range from 100 to 25,600.

Pricing and availability

The D5600 will be available later this month (Jan 2017) starting at $799 for a kit including an 18-55mm lens. There will also be a kit featuring an 18-140mm VR lens for $1,200, and a two-lens kit with a 18-55mm lens and a 70-300mm lens for $1,150.

Outlook

The D5500 was already our favorite DSLR under $1000, and with its new built-in Wi-FC, NFC and Bluetooth, simpler sharing and new touch-based controls and cropping, the D5600 is well worth the $100 increase in price over its predecessor.