These Netgear Routers Need to Be Updated ASAP

After last week's revelations that security flaws in certain Netgear routers were so bad that the US government warned against using them, and we could only advise that users unplug the devices, the router-maker has now released updates to fix the problem.

The vulnerability, which only requires the knowledge of a router's IP address, was and still is, simple to exploit. That's why you need to update your Netgear router now.



The Netgear AC1900 Nighthawk Smart WiFi Router (R7000)

In a post dated Friday (Dec. 16) Netgear admitted it was aware of the vulnerability and explained that 8 of the 11 routers affected have beta-level firmware ready, while finished versions can be downloaded for the other 3.

To find the update for your Netgear router, find its model number in one of the bulleted lists here and click the appropriate link to download and install the update.

The Netgear routers you can download final, production-quality patches for include:

Beta-level patches can be downloaded for the

AC1200 WiFi VDSL/ADSL Modem Router (D6220)

AC1600 WiFi VDSL/ADSL Modem Router (D6400)

AC1600 Smart WiFi Router (R6250)

Nighthawk AC1750 Smart WiFi Router (R6700)

Nighthawk AC1900 Smart WiFi Router (R6900)

Nighthawk AC1900 LTE Modem Router (R7100LG)

Nighthawk DST 1900 Dual-Band WiFi Router (R7300DST)

Nighthawk AC3000 X6 Tri-Band WiFi Router (R7900)

Netgear also noted that while early reports suggested that the D7000 router was vulnerable, that model cannot be hit by this exploit. The list of models we provided in our original report (sourced from the Kalypto (In)Security blog, includes some not mentioned in Netgear's, which are: