MSI Launches Full Lineup of Gaming All-in-Ones

In an effort to marry high-end gaming performance with the simplicity of all-in-one PCs, MSI has launched a new line of gaming-focused all-in-ones. Starting next week, space-conscious gamers will be able to get their hands on the 21.5-inch AG220, the 23.6-inch AG240 and the 27-inch AG270.

Each of these all-in-one gaming machines sports a sleek black finish with MSI's signature dragon on the rear panel and a stripe of deep red around the edges. All models come armed with a 1080p display, a 104-key gaming keyboard and a 3,500-dpi mouse.

MORE: Best All-in-One PCs 2014

The AG270 is powered by a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i7-4860HQ processor and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 870M GPU (upgradeable to 880M), while the smaller AG240 and AG220 models run on a 2.4-GHz Core i7-4700HQ CPU with GTX 860M graphics. The 27-inch all-in-one is built for maximum performance with dual 128GB mSATA SSDs in a RAID 0 configuration and 2TB of storage, with the smaller models providing a single 128GB SSD and 1 TB of storage.

All of MSI's gaming all-in-ones support up to two external displays for immersive gaming, and can also be used as external monitors for a game console or media player. The AG270 sports Hi-Fi Yamaha speakers, while the AG220 and 240 benefit from Sound Blaster Cinema software for enhanced audio. All models come with XSplit Gamecaster, which automatically finds the best settings for those who want to livestream their gaming sessions.

We spent some time with MSI's all-in-one lineup at PAX East 2014, and were impressed with the amount of gaming performance packed within a relatively compact frame. You'll be able to pick up the all-in-ones at most top online retailers next week, with the AG270 starting at $1,699, the AG240 at $1,299 and the AG220 at $1,249.

Follow Mike Andronico @MikeAndronico and on Google+. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+.