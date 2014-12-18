Jawbone Up3 Delayed, Will Not Ship for Chistmas

Sadly, holiday shoppers will not have any Jawbone Up3 fitness trackers to wrap this year. Wareable reports that the new fitness tracker will be delayed, and those who already pre-ordered the device will not have it in time for Christmas.

Jawbone opened pre-orders on November 7, shortly after the $180 Jawbone Up3 and $50 Up Move were announced, giving customers an estimated shipping time frame of six to seven weeks. That would have ensured the tracker arrived before the holidays, but now the company has confirmed that customers who already pre-ordered the device will not get it in time for December 25.

Jawbone told us that this delay is due to "fine tuning" of its mass-production process. Unfortunately for many frustrated shoppers, that excuse doesn't help them when they are left one gift short. However, Jawbone is trying to make things right: the company has offered customers a $40 credit towards their Up3 order or a free Up Move to make up for the delay.

The Jawbone Up3 fitness tracker is one of the most anticipated trackers of the past year, building upon the success of the Up24 and adding a new heart rate monitor to its modern design. The company is still allowing customers to order the Up3 via its website, but now the shipping time frame is eight to nine weeks.

