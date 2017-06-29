New iPhone 8 Video Gives You a Full 360-Degree Tour

Apple's iPhone 8 might have just become the worst-kept secret in the smartphone market.

The folks over at OnLeaks and Tiger Mobiles claim to have gotten their hands on an iPhone 8 dummy unit. And in a four-minute YouTube video, they showcase what the device looks like from every angle.

The video starts out showcasing the iPhone 8, which is not operational, in a full 360-degree view. The handset comes in a sleek black finish and has a screen that entirely covers its face. The only spot that's not a display is a small area at the top that houses the earpiece and front-facing camera.

The smartphone in the video doesn't have a physical home button. More importantly, there's no fingerprint sensor on the back of the device, suggesting Apple has indeed found a way to bake the Touch ID fingerprint sensor directly into the screen. It's a feature Samsung has been trying to deliver, but hasn't been able to get right.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac/OnLeaks)

Also on the back, there's a vertically aligned dual rear-camera array. That stands in contrast to the horizontally aligned rear-facing cameras on the iPhone 7 Plus.

According to the leakers, whose video was earlier reported on by 9to5Mac, the dummy unit they got their hands on is slightly taller and wider than the iPhone 7, but shorter and narrower than the iPhone 7 Plus. It's also about 7.5mm thick and reaches 9.1mm around its camera bump. The iPhone 7 Plus is 7.3mm thick.

To be clear, it's possible this isn't the actual iPhone 8. After all, it's just a dummy unit and wasn't extracted from a manufacturing facility.

However, the leakers said that it was built from 3D CAD drawings that were "sourced directly from the factory in charge of building the new iPhone." In other words, if the CAD drawings that were found at the Apple manufacturing facility are real, then the iPhone 8 will look exactly like this dummy unit.

Apple is said to be working on the iPhone 8 right now in hopes of releasing it in September.