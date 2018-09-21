Huawei’s Foldable Phone Could Beat Galaxy X With 5G

Talking at the World Economic Forum, Huawei’s head honcho Ken Hu said that the company’s first 5G phone will be its foldable phone. Oh boy.

The Chinese Huawei is in a full collision course with Korea’s Samsung, which still holds the number one position in the worldwide sales ranking, with Huawei and Apple alternating on the second spot.

Hu may be looking to beat Samsung to the punch by releasing a foldable phone before Samsung’s own Galaxy version, making it the first company in the world to release this type of device.

A foldable phone will be quite the landmark in the history of smartphones. I don’t know if it will be able to replace a PC, like Huawei CEO says, but it is certainly poised to be the next phone form factor revolution after the original iPhone.

Being such a milestone, Samsung has pledged that it will be the first to market, no matter the cost.

Of course, we will have to see how this battle plays out. We only know one thing: these things will be quite expensive at the beginning. But, as iPhone fans have shown many times, many people don’t care about expensive and just want the latest, greatest thing you can sell them.

The foldable smartphone war could kick off as soon as November, when Samsung may take the wraps off the Galaxy X at its developer conference.