Google Fit for iOS Could Make Wear OS Watches More Appealing

Google is bringing its exercise-tracking app, Google Fit, to iPhones today, which could give its Wear OS smartwatches broader appeal.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide/Google)

Google Fit is the default workout app on Android watches, which are already compatible with iPhones thanks to the Wear OS iOS app. Google Fit is a feature within the Wear OS app for iOS, but it’s incredibly bare-bones. Without a stand-alone Google Fit iOS app, tracking health and fitness data on a Wear OS watch put it in a silo, inaccessible to other apps on the iPhone.

That changes today. Google Fit, now available in the iOS App Store, will also sync with Apple’s Health app. Information from other third-party apps that you allow to read or write to iOS Health will be available to Google Fit and contribute toward your Move Minutes and Heart Points. Those are Google’s measurements of fitness, which are represented by octagonal rings that fill in when you reach your goals.

Now all of the other iOS apps you use to track health and fitness, whether it’s sleep, breathing, water intake or other measurements, will sync to Google Fit, making it a more well-rounded wellness dashboard.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide/Google)

“And whether you own an Apple Watch or Wear OS by Google smartwatch, Google Fit keeps track of your workout sessions,” Google announced in a Wednesday blog post.

But there isn’t a watchOS version of Google Fit, though I can’t imagine why an Apple Watch user would want to sync data to Google Fit when they’re likely using Apple’s native Workout app or a third-party iOS fitness app. Perhaps they used Google’s exercise app on Android and then switched to an iPhone later. Regardless, the option is there for whoever needs it.

Google Fit on iOS will make Wear OS watches, which are generally more stylish and cheaper than the Apple Watch, more appealing to iPhone owners. But Wear OS watches still have a way to go before they catch up to the Apple Watch when it comes to performance and health features. Wear OS watches are also hindered by the fact that they can’t respond to notifications, texts or calls from an iPhone. It’s unlikely that will change anytime in the near future.