Fortnite Creative Mode Is Here: What You Need to Know

Fortnite is moving forward with a new Creative Mode that lets you not only erect new structures to play inside the game, but also create an environment that your friends can enjoy.



Fortnite's Creative Mode has been available in a private beta of late, allowing people to test it out to see if it would work well in the real game. On Thursday (Dec. 13), the service launched to everyone.

Creative Mode takes the building of structures and other content within Fortnite to the next level. Instead of building structures anywhere in the world as you play, Creative Mode effectively hands you an island of your very own on which you can build whatever you want, as long as it fits within certain parameters.

Once you're done building your own mini map, complete with buildings and other creations that enables the kind of gameplay you want, you can invite up to 16 friends to your island and let them play Fortnite in a variety of match types. Those friends can also walk around your island and tweak your designs at will to create an island made uniquely by you and your friends.

Additionally, the islands can be shared with people outside of your friends list, and you can even submit the island for inclusion into Fortnite's main Battle Royale map. If you make the cut, the island will show up in an area of the map called The Block.

Of course, building and crafting in the Fortnite world isn't required to play the game, but it adds an additional layer of appeal to the title for people who like to create while playing games. Best of all, it exposes the broader community to unique creations and allows people to build environments that are tailored to their favored way of playing Fortnite.

The Creative Mode inside Fortnite is available now for everyone. There's no charge to get it and you can start creating right away.