Forge Is Like Twitch for Shorter Attention Spans

If you just finally pulled off that combo you've been practicing for hours in Street Fighter V and wish you could have shared it without an expensive capture card, you might want to check out Forge. The free software, which just opened its beta, allows for quick capturing and sharing of PC gaming footage.

(Image credit: Forge)

While playing PC games, users can open Forge's video clipper without exiting whatever game they're playing. The editor allows for brief sections of video, which loop ad infinitum, on social media and in Forge's own gallery. The resulting videos are like the PC gaming equivalent of Vine -- easily digestible and perfect for a Facebook page.

MORE: The Best Gaming Laptops

Popular titles in Forge's video gallery include Rocket League, Hearthstone, Team Fortress 2 and Overwatch. The developers told PC Gamer that the program is compatible with over 2,000 games, so players should be able to find some titles they enjoy to share.

Forge is free and available for download on Windows 7, 8 and 10 on forge.gg. The developers promise on the app's website that there will never be any cost and that you won't find any ads.