Get In Sync with File Syncing Software

There are a lot of different tools to synchronize folders across different locations - but some are better than others.

Data backups are becoming increasingly important for every computer user. But what about synchronization software - and what’s the difference between the two? As it turns out, there is a subtle but very important difference and usage scenario for backups versus synchronization. With backup-only solutions, you typically specify one-way synchronization so that whatever is on your PC gets backed up to your storage solution.

Synchronization solutions are two-way solutions where folders and files are synchronized to keep two or more locations in step with each other. While backups work for archival storage and disaster recovery, synchronization is useful for people that move between different physical PCs but want to keep their data synchronized across locations.

There are a number of different usage scenarios for synchronization. For example, synchronization makes a lot of sense with USB flash thumb drives in particular. Let’s say you’ve got a file on your work PC that you want to bring home, so you could keep a thumb drive and your main PC hard drive continuously synchronized. Take the USB drive home (or anywhere else), work on your file, then bring the USB key back to work and synchronize folders. Then again, you could just use software that will let you synchronize two PCs over a network, too.

In this review, we look at a number of different tools designed to help facilitate easy synchronization for different scenarios. We look at GoodSync, SyncBackSE, Allway Sync, FolderMatch/FolderClone, SyncToy, BeInSync and FolderShare to see how they compare.

37 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 14 February 2008 06:12
    www.powerfolder.com
    you forget to mention that one
  • 14 February 2008 07:46
    No SuperFlexible File Synchronizer? Too complicated for you?
  • 14 February 2008 08:56
    Foldershare has been in beta for years - I think it's abandonware (though I use it and love it)
  • 14 February 2008 11:20
    You seem to have forgotten the tried and proven robocopy from the Windows Server 2003 resource kit. It runs in a simple batch file, which can be generated by robocopygui. It's ugly but works extremely well, can be scheduled using Task Scheduler, can sync changes in both directions, and is a favorite business solution that works just as well for me at home, even in Vista x64.
  • 14 February 2008 12:35
    i like unison
    http://www.cis.upenn.edu/~bcpierce/unison/
    freeware, open source, and works cross platform and remotely.
    allows remote SSH sync, too. pretty simple, no automated options, though. pick one dir, then another (local or remote) to sync it to...and it does the hard part. asks about files it is not sure about.

    peace.
  • 14 February 2008 12:39
    maybe not open source. there is a link to the source code...but it is broken. well, free, anyway. ;-p
  • 14 February 2008 13:15
    Hey ! Where is MirrorFolder? you missed the best !
  • tot 14 February 2008 13:45
    You definitively forgot PowerFolder!!! (http://www.powerfolder.com)
  • tot 14 February 2008 13:46
