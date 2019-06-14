Early Prime Day Deal: New Echo Show Bundle $114 Off

Amazon's big retail holiday is still a few weeks out, but the ecommerce giant is already offering a plethora of Amazon Prime Day like deals on its best-selling Alexa devices.

Currently, you can get the Echo Show (2nd Gen) bundled with an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and a Philips Hue Bulb for $179.99. That's $114 cheaper than buying each device individually. (The Echo Show alone normally sells for $229.99).

The second-generation Echo Show is a huge improvement over its predecessor. It sports a nicer design, better audio, and includes a sharper display.

In our Amazon Echo Show review, we were impressed by its new 1280 x 800 resolution screen. (The previous model was a low 1024 x 600). Colors are brighter and its 10.1-inch size makes it perfect for watching videos from bed.

Audio quality is also excellent thanks to the Show's new dual two-inch premium drivers with passive bass radiator. It makes music louder and clearer than any Amazon speaker we've tested, and it also bests the Lenovo Smart Display in head-to-head tests.

The Editor's Choice Echo Dot is icing on the cake. It features as soft, rounded design that complements any living room's decor.

This deal is likely to show up again on Prime Day, but if you can't wait till then — it's an excellent offer now.