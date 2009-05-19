Trending

Trade Used Games at Wal-Mart... Machine

This machine will give you real money back for your games.

Despite what games publishers and developers want to do to the used games market, it’s inevitable that as the demand grows for new games, so too will the one for used games. It’s all part of the circle of life.

Now there’s a new way to trade in your used games – and perhaps the best part of it all is that you get real money back, not some store credit that just forces you spend more money.

Wal-Mart is getting into the used games market, but instead of employing dedicated staff, it’s relying on a machine. As detailed in this Neocrisis post, a machine will scan the barcode of your game box and inspect your game disc for suitability and value. It will then be able to credit your debit or credit card with the value of the game. The charge back is supposed to appear a few days after your trade in.

Check out this trade-in walkthrough on the e-Play website for an idea of how it works.

The “Video Game Buy Back” machines are being tested at 77 Wal-Mart locations in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

We don’t yet know how the trade-in values compare to other outlets, but Kotaku heard from e-Play, who said that “set the trade-in prices based on a proprietary algorithm that can change as regularly as daily based on a number of different factors.”

While this system isn’t ideal for those looking to trade games to buy something else immediately, this is a godsend for those not wanting to get tied up in store credit.

30 Comments Comment from the forums
  • LATTEH 19 May 2009 06:32
    i wonder if they will give you more then Gamestop?
    Reply
  • Shadow703793 19 May 2009 06:37
    Ok, so what if you have a fake game (aka torrented) with a real or fake box?
    Reply
  • mrfisthand 19 May 2009 06:41
    LATTEHi wonder if they will give you more then Gamestop?
    I wonder if it could possibly give less than the video game mafia, maybe at least Wal Mart will have the integrity to not rewrap it and call it new.

    I see a couple things in the linked tutorial that I see a problem with. First of all, you don't get cash, you get credit to your card, and you need to submit identification as well. For what? Are they afraid someone else will credit your account in your name, or do they just want your personal information linked properly? Better stop to read those terms.
    Second of all, unlike what this article says, I don't see anything about scanning the disc, so they won't give you extra for turning in things in good shape, which a live person who doesn't work for organized crime would do for you.
    Reply
  • 19 May 2009 07:31
    what if I got some N64 games lol
    Reply
  • Tindytim 19 May 2009 07:39
    Shadow703793Ok, so what if you have a fake game (aka torrented) with a real or fake box?That's why the charge to a credit or debt card rather than give cash.
    Reply
  • megamanx00 19 May 2009 10:21
    Don't imagine it will take PC games. Still, if it did, perhaps I would buy some PC games used that I wouldn't buy new. That way if I didn't have time to play them I wouldn't feel bad about it ^_^.
    Reply
  • Tindytim 19 May 2009 11:08
    megamanx00Don't imagine it will take PC games. Still, if it did, perhaps I would buy some PC games used that I wouldn't buy new. That way if I didn't have time to play them I wouldn't feel bad about it ^_^.Very few places take used PC games nowadays with all the DRM, limited installs, Online Activations, Steam, and various other reason that thwart resale.
    Reply
  • Tindytim 19 May 2009 12:07
    mrfisthandI don't see anything about scanning the disc, so they won't give you extra for turning in things in good shape
    a machine will scan the barcode of your game box and inspect your game disc for suitability and value.

    This message is brought to you by Lessons in Literacy ©"Shutting the mouths of people who had no business talking for 3000 years!"
    Reply
  • MoUsE-WiZ 19 May 2009 14:59
    TindytimThis message is brought to you by Lessons in Literacy ©"Shutting the mouths of people who had no business talking for 3000 years!"mrfisthandSecond of all, unlike what this article says, I don't see anything about scanning the discQuoted for irony?
    Reply
  • hillarymakesmecry 19 May 2009 18:20
    Awesome idea. If the prices are good enough I've got about 50 games I don't play anymore and I'm too lazy to sell on EBAY.
    Reply