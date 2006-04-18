Is Dell's XPS M1710 The Fastest Graphics Notebook Ever? Part I

Built For Gaming And Multimedia Speed

Editor's Note: There are two parts to this article. Part II is located here.

From its sleek design to its CPU, graphics processor, display, memory and disk drives, the Dell XPS M1710 screams speed. "My" M1710 came with a 2.16 GHz Intel Core Duo CPU, an Nvidia GeForce Go 7900 GTX graphics processor with 512 MB of DDR3 memory, a 17" (43.18 cm) 1920 x 1200 display, 2 GB of 677 MHz DDR2 memory and a 100 GB 7200 rpm SATA drive.

How do I like the XPS M1710 so far? Let me tell you about it and how it performed on some preliminary tests then I'll talk about my initial reaction.

Join our discussion on this topic