Are Do-It-All CD/DVD Packages Worth It?

Do-It-All Or Do Less With More?

Be sure to read the sidebars Adobe Production Studio Premium, Why We Didn't Test On Vista, Bonus or Bloat? and Do You Really Need Another Decoder?. Sidebars follow the Conclusions section.

The packages we will look at are used for creating, compiling and burning CDs and DVDs: whether to create the ultimate mix, to immortalize home videos, build looping slideshows with music and voiceovers or simply to keep ancient vinyl or tape recordings alive. As far as we can tell, the race is on between Nero and Corel/Roxio to take the top spot in this latest go-round of "Clash of the Titans." Fortunately for consumers, this kind of battle offers tremendous value and lots of outstanding capability for a relatively small amount of money.

Neither package is particularly large nor impressive, but both include tons of useful functionality inside.

Product Summaries

Though we hesitate to suggest, let alone claim, that the information in the following table does justice to the extensive capabilities of either product, this data does capture the high points of both Nero 7 Premium Reloaded and Roxio Easy Media Creator 9. That said, we still have plenty to say about both products - and many alternatives that at least some readers will already own, if not be willing to consider - as they decide if these products offer capabilities that they want or need.

Category/Item Nero 7 Premium Reloaded Roxio Easy Media Creator 9 Suite Price range $50-100 $60-100 (Deluxe $120-150)

$20 rebate currently available Download size 190.61 MB 492.51 MB Audio Surround sound 5.1 & 7.1 recording, editing, mixing 5.1 & 7.1 recording, editing, mixing Mix and edit Yes Yes Capture Internet music, radio Yes Yes Looping library Yes Yes Video Burn & copy to CD & DVD Yes Yes Support for Lightscribe drive labeling Yes Yes (Labelflash also supported) Keep or remove audio tracks, titles, subtitles Yes Yes DVD decode Yes Yes Photos Photo editing & digital retouch Yes Yes Photo index & organizer Yes Yes Create slideshows Yes Yes Photo cards, calendars, etc. Yes Yes TV TV capture Yes, with suitable capture card Yes, with suitable capture card Convert DVD movies, video (transcoding) Yes Yes Batch encoding for video Yes Yes DVD creation Import formats DVD±VR, DVD-Video, SVCD, VCD, DVD-1 DVD±VR, DVD-Video, SVCD, VCD, DVD-1 Auto-create chapters Yes Yes Manually create chapters Yes Yes DV time code scene detect Yes Yes Pre-defined DVD templates Yes Yes Split and merge titles Yes Yes Create DVD menus, buttons, text credits Yes Yes Download & burn MPEG-4 movies to DVD Yes Yes PC Backup Complete backup solution Yes Yes Calendaring & scheduling backup jobs Yes Yes Shadow copy for verified backup Yes Yes Backup to disc image Yes Yes Create bootable restore disk Yes Yes Disaster recovery support Yes Yes Multi-play features Blu-ray, HD-DVD playback Yes Yes Playlists with pictures, music, video Yes Yes Time-shift TV Yes Yes Streaming music, video, images to UPnP gear Yes Yes Specialized media search Yes (Nero Scout) Yes Media download to mobile devices Yes Yes Extras Automatic updates Yes Yes Repair option for installs Yes No In-place updates Yes No VoIP application Yes No Create custom ring tones No Yes Analog video capture card Works with third-party offerings Dazzle included with Deluxe edition Input formats Video DVD-Video, miniDVD, MPEG-1/2/4,VOB, DV, VCD, SVCD, AVI AVI, DV, HD-V, DV-AVI, MPEG-1/2/4, MPEG2-HD, IFO/VOB, DivX, DivX HD, XviD, DVR-MS, TiVo, ASF, MOV, WMV, QuickTime, 3GP, MPEG2 transport stream, H.264, OpenDVD Audio MP3, MP3Pro, wma, VQF, AIF, OGG, ACC, MPEG-4, Dolby Digital AC-3, LPCM, numerous third-party plug-ins available MP3, WAV, WMA, Dolby Digital AC-3, OGG, FLAC, MPEG-1/2, M4A, AAC, Playlist (WPL, M3U, PLS, XSPF, HighMAT, MPB) Photo JPEG, PNG, TIFF, BMP, GIF Ditto DVD DVD+VR, DVD-VR, DVD-Video, SVCD, VCD, DVD-1 Ditto Output formats Video DVD-Video, miniDVD, MPEG-1/2/4,VOB, DV, VCD, SVCD, AVI AVI, DV-AVI, HD-V, MPEG-1/2/4, MPEG2-HD, DivX, DivX HD, WMV, WMV-HD, H.264, MP4, 3GP Audio MP3, MP3Pro, wma, VQF, AIF, OGG, ACC, MPEG-4, DTS, numerous third-party plug-ins available MP3, WAV, WMA, Dolby Digital AC-3, Ogg Vorbis, FLAC, MPEG-1/2, M4A, AAC, Playlist (WPL, M3U, PLS, XSPF, HighMAT, MPB) Photo JPEG, PNG, TIFF, BMP, GIF Ditto DVD DVD, VCD, SVCD, Mini DVD DVD, VCD, SVCD, Mini DVD, BDAV

Join our discussion on this topic