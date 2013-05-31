YouTube Announces Slow-motion Effect for Videos

Video sharing site YouTube started out as a way for people to share their home videos with the world. Over the years, the company has made it much easier for the amateur film maker to produce higher quality pieces thanks to the addition of features such as image stabilization and numerous other editing tools. This week, YouTube added one more feature to users' toolboxes.

The company on Tuesday announced a new slow motion feature and challenged users to 'turn [their] next video into an epic slomo moment.' The feature is available via the Enhancements tool or the YouTube Editor and users will be able to apply it to new videos as well as any existing videos they have uploaded to YouTube.

"You'll get a smooth, slomo video that makes it look like it was filmed with a high-speed camera," YouTube's Eron Steger promises.

Check out his sample below. The first video is Times Square without the new slomo tool, while the second slows the original video down to 1/8th speed. It's not exactly the most exciting use of the tool, but it does show off the new feature quite well.