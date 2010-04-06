Hey, Nokia is Working On a Tablet Too

Not much to go on here but thestreet.com reports that Nokia is currently developing a tablet PC to rival the iPad and HP Slate. Citing Rodman Renshaw analyst Ashok Kumar, who is close to Nokia's technology partners, the Street reports that Nokia is working with suppliers and design manufacturers on a touch-screen tablet.

Set to hit this fall, Kumar offers little else in the way of details. However, he does allude to Nokia's partnership with Intel and the company's new MeeGo operating system that's based off of Linux. Announced in mid-February, the OS is a mash-up of Nokia's Maemo OS and Intel's Moblin. Nokia and Intel have said the open source OS will run on both smartphones and netbooks, with support for ARM architecture and Intel's line of Atom CPUs.

