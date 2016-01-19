Most Insanely Awesome Virtual Reality Reactions

Whether it's concerns over high prices ($600, in the case of the Oculus Rift), or its effect on potential human interactions, there's a fair number of virtual reality skeptics coming out the woodwork. But we tend to see the glass as half-full when it comes to VR, especially when you can engage in a dogfight in space or ride on a roller coaster while safely seated in your house.

Don't take our word for it. Check out the following videos that show reactions to the wildest, weirdest and wackiest experiences VR has to offer.

Grandma Tries VR...and Screeches in Delight

Who says that virtual reality is for the young? Thanks to Google Cardboard, this cute little grandma gets to ride a roller coaster in relative safety among her family. And if her shouts of glee are any indication, VR is definitely more fun than bingo.

Oh, the Horror!

This video has a little something for everyone. Sadists who enjoy watching people whimpering in terror as they make their way through a creepy house. Masochists and horror aficionados will love (loathe) testing their bravery to see how far they can make it without yelping at what goes bump in the night. Here's a hint: not very far.

This Gamer Literally Falls Out of His Chair

When VR gets too real. As fun as virtual reality can be, you should definitely warn newbies, or else you'll end up like this hapless security guard. Once the simulation begins, it doesn't take long for him to get literally thrown for a loop. (Fast forward to 1:12.) He's laughing at the end, but we're still wincing from that face-plant.

Naughty, Naughty VR (SFW)

The porn industry has been a driving influence in technology for decades, and that trend shows no signs of stopping. Naughty America's adults-only content is getting a rise out of everyone adventurous enough to strap on a VR headset. Raymond Wong at Mashable, who got to try the experience, probably summed up the in-your-face exploits best with gems like, "They are right there" and "What do you want!"