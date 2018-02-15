Sea of Thieves PC Requirements: What You Need to Play

Sea of Thieves is a bit of a comeback for Rare, and is the company's first PC game in over a decade. And with almost a month until the game's March 20 release date, the company has now shared the specs you'll need to play the upcoming first-person pirate adventure.

Instead of listing recommended specs, though, Rare has released a wide range of potential rig configurations and provided recommended performance numbers. You can find them at Rare's official announcement, and we've reprinted the massive grid below.

To play at 1080p and 60 fps, you'll need a 4th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU or AMD FX-8150 CPU, 8GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470, with the graphics set to medium, or as the game puts it, "Rare."

The highest end settings, 4K and 60 fps, require an Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 16GB of RAM, an GTX 1080 Ti or AMD RX Vega 64, all being played on ultra settings, or "Mythical."



But with such a wide variety of published specs, including those for integrated graphics, there will be a way to play Sea of Thieves for everyone. And if you don't want to worry about any of this, you can also get the game on Xbox One or Xbox One X.



