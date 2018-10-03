Trending

Samsung Galaxy S7 User Guide

Here’s everything you need to know about your Galaxy S7 (and S7 Edge) including tips, tricks and hacks for beginners and advanced users.

Enable Tracking Autofocus on Your Galaxy S7

Whether you want to shoot your adventurous extreme biker friend or your adorable child's first performance, keeping the focus on your subject is essential. The tracking autofocus feature in the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge follows moving subjects around, making sure they stay sharp in every pic you snap. Here's how to enable the feature.

1. Open the Camera app.

2. Tap Settings on the top left.

3. Slide the Tracking Autofocus switch to the right.


Now, when you aim your phone at your star (you can only pick one), just tap on his or her face, and a yellow box will appear to indicate your selected focal point. The camera will keep that part of the scene in focus.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Metalshaper 14 April 2016 21:07
    ATT Settings-Device-Applications-Messages-Emergency Alert Settings-Emergency alerts. Turn of buttons.
    Reply
  • Frank811 29 March 2017 21:52
    There is no "more" at the upper right of my call screen, just "delete." Verizon S7.
    Reply
  • Juliemorrison 05 April 2017 14:17
    On the S7 am I able to change the size of the keyboard buttons?
    Reply
  • techlikeme 19 October 2018 12:53
    The Swipe palm gesture works for me the best.
    Reply
  • andrew.may003 31 October 2018 17:03
    These instructions are out of date for Oreo (Android 8) - it would be nice to see them updated.
    Reply
  • 6008lubkin 09 November 2018 17:14
    I am still getting calls from blocked numbers. What next?
    Reply