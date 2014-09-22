RCA ANT1650F Review: Flat Amplified Indoor TV Antenna

The RCA Multi-Directional Amplified HDTV Antenna ANT1650F provides a great mix of channel selection and reception quality.

Who's it for?

Those who need a powerful antenna to pull in weak channels and don't mind the trade-off in bulk.

Design and setup: multiple mounting options

Eschewing the flat, flexible designs of Mohu, Lava and others, the RCA ANT1650F is more akin to the Channel Master and Terk offerings with a stand and amplifier for improved reception.

You can lay the $80 antenna flat on a table, hang it on a couple of supplied screws, or use a supplied U-shaped chrome stand to place it upright. This RCA is a tad skimpy on some features — with no LED power indicator, and a 6-foot cable shorter than most — but its performance was laudable.

Performance: powerful reception

The ANT1650F flawlessly pulled in recalcitrant stations in our test area, such as NBC. It was even able to receive a station that thwarted many others, the local ABC affiliate, making for a total of 31 watchable over-the-air channels.

