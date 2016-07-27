Porsche Doubles Down on Mission E Electric Car

Porsche’s all-electric Mission E sports car isn’t due out until 2020, but it’s a pretty good bet that it won’t be late now that the company is hiring an additional 1,400 people to help build it.

If the final production vehicle is anything like the concept Porsche has been teasing over the least year, it’ll be worth it. Porsche claims the Mission E’s dual motors should propel the car from 0 to 60 in just 3.5 seconds while still offering a range of more than 310 miles on a charge. The Mission E will also sport Porsche’s Turbo Charging tech, allowing the car recharge 80 percent of its battery in just 15 minutes.

MORE: Tesla Model 3: Everything You Need to Know

Other interesting features on the Mission E include a full four-door, four-seat setup, with reverse opening suicide style doors in the rear. Inside, the Mission E features a driver-first cabin with a detached steering wheel and instrument cluster and more touch screens than you can shake a stick at.

The Mission E looks to be Porsche’s response to the success of Tesla’s Model S, but with Tesla having a huge lead over every other luxury electric car maker, here’s hoping that the Mission E doesn’t arrive too late. Even so, if Porsche can make a production electric sports car that looks as good as the Mission E, there’s sure to be a number of people that will buy it on appearance alone.