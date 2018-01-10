Polk Debuts First Alexa-Powered Soundbar

Alexa is already in your speakers, TVs and smart home devices. Now Amazon's ubiquitous smart-home assistant has made her way to soundbars.

Polk's Audio Command Bar, launching this spring for $299, is the first soundbar with Alexa built inside. The speaker sports a dedicated HDMI port designed specifically to connect to streaming boxes such as Amazon's Fire TV, giving you an easy way to navigate shows and movies using just your voice. Like any other Alexa device, the Audio Command Bar can be configured to control Alexa-compatible smart-home devices such as lights and locks.

On top of featuring Alexa, the Command Bar is designed to provide top-notch sound with as many compatible devices as possible. The soundbar is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled, sports two HDMI 2.0b inputs designed to preserve the quality of 4K content, and is built for simple tabletop and wall-mounting.

The Audio Command Bar sports optimized sound modes for music, movies and sports, as well as a special night mode designed to keep things quiet. It also makes use of Polk's Voice Adjust technology to deliver crisp, adjustable dialogue, and includes a subwoofer for extra bass.

Alexa voice control seems like a natural fit for a soundbar, a device that's often at the center of many home-theater setups. We look forward to seeing how the Audio Command Bar stacks up as both a soundbar and a living-room virtual assistant when it launches later this year.