Pokémon Let's Go: How to Catch the Original 3 Starter Pokémon

Pokémon Let's Go Eeevee and Let's Go Pikachu reimagine the original Pokémon experience for Nintendo Switch, allowing you to journey through a vibrant new take on the Kanto region with Eevee or Pikachu by your side the entire time.

But just because you start the game with Eevee or Pikachu this time around doesn't mean you can't easily snag the original starter Pokémon from the beloved 1996 Game Boy game.

Bulbasaur, Squirtle and Charmander are all rare Pokémon, so you'll want to perform Catch Combos (catch multiple Pokémon of the same type in a row) and use Lures to increase your chances of seeing them in the wild. You can also snag them by talking to specific characters throughout the world once you've caught a certain amount of Pokémon.

Here's how to add Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle to your party.

Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur is one of the first starter Pokémon you'll run into in Let's Go, as it can be found in the wild in Viridian Forest near Route 2 towards the start of the game. You can also get Bulbasaur by visiting the house to the left of the Pokémon Center in Cerulean City, where the person inside will offer you the grass-type pocket monster once you've caught 30 Pokémon.

Charmander

For Charmander, look for a man just past the Nugget Bridge on Route 24. He'll offer you the adorable fire-breathing critter once you've added 50 Pokémon to your collection. Players have also reported seeing Charmander in the wild along Route 3 and Route 4.

Squirtle

If you want to add the beloved water-spouting turtle to your party, talk to Officer Jenny in Vermillion City. If you've caught 60 Pokémon, she'll offer to hand Squirtle over to you. You can also find Squirtle in the wild along Route 25.

