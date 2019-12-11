The best shopping apps for coupons, price comparisons and deals

Top Apps for Shoppers

Need to take a trip to the mall or your local big box store to either pick up a Valentine's Day gift or something for yourself? Not any more you don't — mobile apps give you the ability to handle everything from instant purchases to deal searches that help you find the best value and lowest prices.

These helpful shopping apps can help ensure you're getting the best price throughout the year, especially when holiday shopping season approaches. Whether it's e-commerce juggernauts, coupon collectors, deal finders, or price comparison tools, the best shopping apps can make your shopping easier and less expensive. (And be sure to check out our round-up of the latest Amazon deals and other top tech deals to save even more on your shopping.) (Photo Credit: MJTH/Shutterstock)