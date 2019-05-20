Best Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL Cases
Now that Google has released its excellent, budget-friendly Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phones, case makers are lining up to be your partner in safeguarding your new investment.
But choosing a case against the myriad options at your disposal can sometimes be difficult. So, we've cut through the noise and identified 10 outstanding Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL cases that will keep your smartphone safe.
Read on to check out our roundup of the best Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL cases available, from rugged options to sleek protective layers.
Google Pixel 3a Case Fabric
Google's own Pixel 3a case is an ideal choice if you're into something that doesn't look like every other case. Google's option is a fabric, custom-knit case that has been knit to fit the device. It also comes with a microfiber lining to keep your handset free from scratches. A raised-edge design means it could withstand some bumps on the ground.
Spigen Pixel 3a Case Tough Armor
Spigen is in the Pixel 3a case game with the company's Tough Armor case. It comes with a dual-layer design that offers a hard outer shell and soft interior for reducing scratches. An Air Cushion technology envelops the smartphone and reduces damage when it drops on the ground. It even comes with a kickstand, so you can prop up your smartphone when watching a movie.
CaseMate Sheer Crystal
If you're looking for something a bit flashier, consider the CaseMate Sheer Crystal. The case comes with a shiny, crystal-like design. But where it shines is in its 10-foot drop protection and metallic buttons, which limit the possibility of damage on a drop. It also comes with a flexible-side design, so it's easier to grip. Best of all, CaseMate offers a lifetime warranty, so you can get a replacement if something goes awry.
Incipio Flexible Shock Absorbent Case
If it's a more budget-friendly case you're after, consider Incipio's Flexible Shock Absorbent Case. It comes with a clear design and holes on the back for both the rear-facing cameras and the fingerprint sensor. The case is constructed from a polymer material that's shock-, stretch, and tear-resistant. And with a raised-bevel design, you can drop your phone flat on its face and it won't crack the screen. It can be dropped at 3 feet without causing damage.
Otterbox Defender Series
Otterbox makes several Pixel 3a cases, but if you want outstanding protection, consider the company's Defender Series. With the Otterbox Defender, you'll find a case that has a hard inner shell and an outer slipcover that are made from polycarbonate and synthetic rubber, respectively. Together, they work to protect the Pixel 3a from all forms of shock and abuse. Otterbox's case also comes with a holster that doubles as a kickstand.
Totallee Thin Pixel 3a Case
The Totallee Thin Pixel 3a Case is all about one thing: protecting your Pixel 3a while ensuring you don't cover up its design. The case is a thin, clear device that has two holes for the rear-facing camera and fingerprint sensor. The case is extremely thin at 0.03 inches thick and weighs just 0.1 ounces. It won't give you the best protection of any case in this roundup, but it should protect your phone from bumps and scratches.
Redluckstar Google Pixel 3a Case
Redluckstar makes a folio case for anyone who would prefer to have their handset wrapped in leather when it's not in use. The case comes with a leather finish and a clasp that wraps around the side to keep it closed. It also has a soft TPU interior so your phone doesn't get scratched during use. Redluckstar even buncled a kickstand in the case, so you can prop up the device during use.
Speck Presidio Grip
Speck's Presidio Grip case has a one-piece design and two layers of protection that can protect the smartphone from dings and scratches. It has raised edges to protect the handset from a drop flat on its face and a no-slip grip to reduce chances of it falling out of your sweaty hands. Best of all, it's designed to protect your phone from drops at heights of up to 10 feet.
MoKo Google Pixel 3a Case
MoKo is another company delivering a clear case for anyone who would prefer to look at the device's actual design. It comes in a single-piece design and uses what the company calls "full degree protection" that can safeguard the sides, front and back. Its rigid backplate should also protect the smartphone from a drop onto a hard surface. But if it's savings you're after, the MoKo is best — it costs just $7.99.
Tech21 Studio Design
Tech21's Studio Design aims at combining good looks with solid protection. It features drop protection in a slim profile that makes it easy to stick into your pocket. And in an interesting shift, it features an antimicrobial finish that will limit the chances of your smartphone picking up germs during regular use. The Studio Design comes in three colors — Black, Plum and Shark Blue.
