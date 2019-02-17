25 Best YouTube Channels and Shows

Binging With Babish (Feb 10, 2016 to present)

Food and TV are so universally beloved that it's shocking it took this long for a show like Binging with Babish to take off. In the series, amateur cook and pop culture connoisseur Andrew Rea re-creates dishes from his favorite shows and other projects, including the maple bacon pancakes from Adventure Time, the banana pudding pizza from Doug and the Teamsters' sandwich from 30 Rock.

And, yes, sometimes he features culinary abominations — such as the Every-Meat Burrito from Regular Show — that were never meant to be eaten by real people. So, in those cases, Rea attempts to use his cooking smarts to fix the dish, and make it actually great. Which the Rum French Toast from Mad Men and the Trifle from Friends really needed. — Henry T. Casey

Binging with Babish: Rachel's Trifle from Friends