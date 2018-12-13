Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Cases
The designs of the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are decidedly different from those of past Google phones, with the 6.3-inch XL version offering a notch and the standard 5.5-inch model delivering a traditional smartphone look and feel. And new designs mean a whole array of different case options available for the latest Pixels.
After all, like any smartphone, the new Pixels are prone to damage if they're not properly handled. So buying a case to protect them would be a good idea. If you're looking for a solid case option, we've found a range of choices — from inexpensive to premium — that provide your Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL different levels of protection and style.
Google Pixel 3 Case
Google makes your phone. If you use Google Fi, it provides your wireless service. Why not keep everything in one place by turning to Google to make your Pixel case as well? The fabric Google Pixel 3 Case combines a knit exterior with a microfiber inside, and you'll be able to charge your Pixel wirelessly using Google's Pixel Stand without having to first free your phone from its $40 case. A variety of colors — carbon, indigo, fog and pink moon — let you add a splash of personality as well.
OtterBox Symmetry
The OtterBox Symmetry case is ideal if you're looking for a slim option that can easily fit into your pocket while still providing some protection. The case (Pixel 3: $40; Pixel 3 XL: $50) has a raised, beveled-edge screen bumper to protect your Pixel's screen when you drop the phone facedown. There's also a one-piece design that lets you easily put on the case and take it off. The Symmetry case is made from synthetic rubber and polycarbonate, and you can get it in Black, Tonic Violet or Gradient Energy.
Tech21 Evo Max
The case makers at Tech21 are offering the company's Evo Max line to Pixel 3 owners. The Evo Max (Pixel 3: $45; Pixel 3 XL: $50) offers protection from drops at up to 14 feet and uses a technology called FlexShock to absorb shock. The Evo Max has a lens cover to protect your camera and a holster comes in the box, so you can attach it to a belt on your hip. According to Tech21, the Evo Max will even work with wireless chargers.
Lifeproof Next
The Lifeproof Next is designed for anyone who wants some protection against falls but also wants a clear finish so they can still see the Pixel 3's design. According to Lifeproof, the Next is "dropproof, dirtproof, and snowproof," and can absorb the shock from a fall of up to 6 feet without hurting your phone. In addition to protecting the phone, the Next shields the Pixel 3's ports, microphone and speakers from possible debris. At $80 for both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, though, it's one of the more expensive options on store shelves.
Bellroy Leather Case
Add a touch of class to your Pixel with Bellroy's Leather Case designed for Google's latest phone (Pixel 3: $45 Pixel 3 XL: $49). Available in black, caramel or navy, Bellroy's case uses LWG tannery leather to offer a good feel in your hand while also encasing your Pixel 3 in a protective wrap.
Speck Presidio Grip
Speck's Presidio Grip (Pixel 3: $40; Pixel 3 XL: $45) comes in your choice of black on black, grey on grey or desert rose pink on heartwood brown. The case has angled ridges on the back that act as a no-slip grip, and Speck's proprietary Impactium Shock Barrier will protect the phone in a 10-foot drop. There's a beveled screen-protection feature around the display, and you can wirelessly charge your Pixel without needing to take it out of the case.
Spigen Slim Armor Case
Over at Spigen, you can pick up the Slim Armor case (Pixel 3: $35; Pixel 3 XL: $40). The Slim Armor comes in a gunmetal finish and uses a dual-layer design to keep your Pixel 3 safe. The case is made from TPU and polycarbonate, and its raised edges around the screen mean your screen should be safe if your phone falls facedown. Interestingly, the case, which is compatible with wireless chargers, has a kickstand on the back, so you can prop up your phone without holding it to watch some shows.
Urban Armor Gear Monarch Series
Urban Armor Gear's $60 Monarch Series case for both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL offers what the company calls "five layers of protection." It uses leather and alloy-metal hardware and a soft core to ensure your Pixel doesn't get scratched by the case. There's also a "honeycomb traction grip" on the back of the case to limit your chances of mishandling the device, while tactile buttons keep the Pixel's buttons safe. The case works with wireless chargers and exceeds military-grade protection standards. And although you probably won't have the case for a decade, the Monarch Series comes with a 10-year limited warranty.
Incipio DualPro
Incipio's DualPro case costs $30 for both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, and comes in your choice of black or rose gold and gray. It has a rigid polycarbonate outer shell with military-grade protection, thanks to its dual-layer design. It's also scratch-resistant, so it won't get dinged up during use. The DualPro is designed to be slim and easy to fit in a pocket.
Tech21 Pure Clear
Tech21 offers another outstanding clear case in the form of the Pure Clear (Pixel 3: $40; Pixel 3 XL: $45). The case offers drop protection at heights of up to 10 feet and uses BulletShield material to absorb impact. Most importantly, Tech21 says that the case is built from materials that can resist UV rays that could turn the clear case yellow. And according to the company, you shouldn't have any trouble wirelessly charging your phone while your Pixel is in the case.
Speck Presidio Stay Clear
The Speck Presidio Stay Clear (Pixel 3: $40; Pixel 3 XL: $45) is a clear case that offers a 30-day "unconditional guarantee" and a lifetime warranty. The $40 Stay Clear has UV protection to limit its chances of yellowing from sunlight. A raised bevel around the screen keeps your Pixel 3 safe during a facedown drop. According to Speck, the case should survive an 8-foot drop without any trouble.
OtterBox Defender
If it's high-end protection you're after, and you don't mind paying a few extra bucks to get it, the OtterBox Defender (Pixel 3: $50; Pixel 3 XL: $60) is a fine option. The case is a bit larger than many and uses a polycarbonate shell and synthetic-rubber slipcover to keep your Pixel 3 safe. Additionally, the Defender has port covers for keeping out dirt and dust, and a holster is available so you can hook your phone to your belt. But get ready to shell out $60 to get your hands on this one.
Moment Pixel Photo Case
The Pixel 3 is our current pick for the best camera phone, and Moment's line of camera lenses let you get even more out of your smartphone's camera. In addition to providing protection from drops for your Pixel 3, the $29 Moment Photo Case also includes a built-in attachment for swapping in Moment's lenses. Moment says it also tweaked the design on this version for the Pixel 3, improving the mount interface and keeping the front-facing bezel flush to the phone's bottom to make it easier to use the Pixel's gesture controls.
