Best iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Accessories
Apple's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max deliver a lot for the money, from the powerful A12 Bionic processor and big and bright OLED screens to outstanding cameras. But if you want to make the most out of these flagships, you'll want to invest in some accessories.
The right add-ons can help you charge faster, boost your storage, protect the display and more. Here are the most outstanding iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max accessories available. And be sure to also check out our picks for best iPhone XS cases and iPhone XS Max cases.
Credit: Logitech
Belkin Boost-Up Wireless Charging Pad
If you want to keep your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max battery charged, the Belkin Boost-Up wireless charging pad is a great place to start. The pad offers up to 7.5 watts of power, which means it'll fast-charge your device, and it plugs into the wall. Simply place your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max atop the pad, and the phone will start to juice up. Better yet, the charging pad works through most cases that are 3mm or thinner.
Credit: Belkin
SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive
You don't necessarily have to spend more on an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max to get extra storage. You'll just need to find a device that can store your content. And that's where the SanDisk iXpand flash drive comes in. The gadget is a standard USB drive on one side, but it has a Lightning connector on the other. After you plug it in, you can off-load content to make room on your iPhone. You can then transfer that content off the drive and onto your computer. The 32GB version of this drive costs $30. But 64GB, 128GB and 256GB options are also available.
Credit: SanDisk
Maxboost Screen Protector
Apple has said that the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max come with the strongest screen the company has ever offered, and we were very impressed by the results of our own drop tests. But this screen is still prone to damage if you drop your phone from too high or onto the wrong surface. So, you should consider buying the Maxboost screen protector. It's just 0.25 mm thick and promises to be 99 percent touch-accurate. It has a "super hardness" rating of 9H to protect your screen. And since it comes in a three-pack, you can swap it out if it gets a little dirty or if it bubbles up over time.
Credit: Maxboost
Mophie Powerstation XL
When you don't have easy access to a charger and your battery is running low, turning to the Mophie Powerstation XL is a good idea. The device is a portable battery pack with a capacity of 10,000 mAh. When your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max is running low, you can plug the device into the Powerstation and draw power from the mobile battery pack. You should get a few full charges out of the pack before it needs to be recharged.
Credit: Mophie
Insten 10-Pack Stylus Pen
The Insten stylus pack offers a great value. It's ideally suited for the iPhone XS Max, which has a big, 6.5-inch screen, making it easier to digitally write on the display. However, this accessory will work with either iPhone XS model and can prevent screen scratching. Each 4-inch stylus is made of sturdy metal but is lightweight, and the pack includes a variety of fun colors.
Credit: Insten
Logitech Powered Wireless Charging Stand
Logitech's powered wireless charging stand is a nice option if you want to charge your iPhone XS or XS Max and still use your handset while it's charging. The device, which costs $70, plugs into the wall and has a stand that prop up your phone. Better yet, you can orient the handset in both portrait and landscape mode if you'd prefer to watch a video while the device is charging.
Credit: Logitech
Lightningfast Car Charger
Lightningfast offers an affordable, $23 car charger that can boost the power of both your iPhone and iPad. One side of the Lightningfast car charger plugs into the lighter port in your car. You can then plug your handset into the charger and boost your smartphone's battery life. An iPad port in the accessory lets you charge Apple's slate at the same time. Best of all, Apple offers a lifetime-replacement guarantee if something goes awry with the charger.
Credit: Lightningfast
Oittm Charging Stand
Oittm's charging stand aims to help you charge multiple Apple devices at the same time. To be clear, this accessory isn't a wireless charger. It does, however, come with a Lightning port that lets you plug in the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max. To the side of Apple's handset, you can also charge the Apple Watch. And because there are USB ports on the back of the stand, you can charge a variety of other devices at the same time. Oittm says you can even charge your Apple TV remote or Apple Pencil with its stand.
Credit: Oittm
Yootech Wireless Charger
Yootech offers a popular wireless charging pad at an aggressive price. The Yootech wireless charger is a Qi-certified accessory that can charge at 7.5W, meaning it'll quickly juice up your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max. If you use this pad for certain Android phones, you can charge at up to 10W. The pad comes with temperature-control technology to ensure your handset doesn't overheat during charging.
Credit: Yootech
Lifeprint 2x3 Instant Print Camera
When you want to capture a moment and instantly share it, the Lifeprint 2x3 Instant Print camera for iPhone is a great option. The device is an augmented reality photo printer that connects to your iPhone via Bluetooth. You can embed videos inside prints and watch them come alive when you hover your iPhone's live camera view over the print. You can print up to 20 pictures on a single charge, and the camera comes in white or black.
Credit: Lifeprint
