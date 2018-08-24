Trending

Top 9 Galaxy Note 9 Features

By

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may boast a familiar exterior, but Samsung's new flagship still carries a bunch of new features. Here are the standouts.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • u2haveaniceday 11 August 2018 00:24
    I'm just here to thank Mark,Caitlyn,Adam,Philip for awesome work and advice specs etc really enjoyed all the information on the Note 9 love how you guys take your time testing and come back again keep up Awesome work Deb
    Reply