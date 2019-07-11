27 Cool Things You Can Do with Apple's Shortcuts App

What Shortcuts Can Do For You

Productivity-minded iPhone users had long sung the praises of Workflow, an automation app, even before it was bought by Apple. And once Workflow was turned into Apple's Shortcuts app as part of 2018's iOS 12 release, even more users got to experience the freedom of combining multiple steps across apps into one single action.

Shortcuts is getting an overhaul with iOS 13, with automation features and a more conversational style. (Shortcuts will also come pre-installed with iOS 13; currently, you have to download the app yourself.) But you don't need to wait until iOS 13's release in the fall to start playing around with workflows and automations. Here are some cool ways to use Shortcuts to get more done with your iPhone.