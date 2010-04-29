Trending

Orbis: The Portable Segway

Will it succeed where the Segway failed?

A quick glance at action renderings of the Orbis personal transport concept would make anyone think someone’s out to rip off the Segway. But looking at angles reveals a few differences. The control stem folds around the single, self-balancing wheel, unlike the two-wheel and rigid column that characterizes the Segway. A built-in gyroscope supposedly keeps the whole vehicle balanced.



Designer Christopher Suoto claims that his idea will weigh 27 pounds total, use a lithium-ion battery that can provide 20 kilometers on a single charge, and cruise at a top speed of 25 kph (or 15.5 miles per hour). Those sound like optimistic estimates, but let’s see first if Suoto can bring his concept to the market.

Potential investors lining up to make the Orbis a reality (if there are any) should also read up on the history of Segway. At least $1 million was invested into that personal transportation project, with one investor confident that it would quickly generate $1 billion in sales. However, only 30,000 units were sold between 2001 and 2007.

Perhaps the portability of the Orbis will prove to be a hit, and attract the customers who rejected the Segway. But as with all design concepts, let’s wait for a retail debut.

Rollin Singularity

32 Comments
  • viometrix 29 April 2010 20:34
    Id Buy that for a Dollar
  • Clintonio 29 April 2010 20:47
    Someone will probably one day make a personal transport vehicle like this that everyone uses.. perhaps they'll call it the 'bicycle'. Oh shi-

    (Bicycle + Battery - Wheel = This)
  • theuerkorn 29 April 2010 21:05
    I would be interested how this "transformer" gets light weight, battery life and stability out of this design. If successful, it sure looks like Segway 2.0. Nevertheless, I wouldn't hold my breath waiting for a light weight gyroscope that can balance a human being.
  • Pei-chen 29 April 2010 21:12
    So instead of riding on a thing and don't have to walk, I'll have to carry this thing around with me? Why don't I just walk?
  • marcus_br 29 April 2010 21:17
    Well, a Segwat costs 4500 USD. 30k x 4.5k = 135.000.000, much more than invested...
  • digiex 29 April 2010 21:57
    I still want a bicycle. The most efficient machine ever invented.
  • nforce4max 29 April 2010 22:07
    http://www.sidiergo.com/wp-content/uploads/2009/12/South_Park_The_Entity.jpg
  • dribblesbarbax 29 April 2010 22:22
    What the f**k is wrong with walking? Id but a nice pair of shoes instead.
  • Onus 29 April 2010 22:29
    I'll take my Catrike...no balance issues.
  • Cy-Kill 29 April 2010 23:10
    Does anything shown on Yanko Design ever come to fruition..?!
