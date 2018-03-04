These (Few) Companies Still Make New 35MM Cameras

The list of companies still making 35mm-film cameras is fading fast. Many photographers rely on eBay for used analog cameras, but what if you want one that's shiny and new?

(Image credit: Leica M7. Credit: Leica)

Fear not. Here's our roundup of manufacturers that refuse to give up on the 35mm-film camera.

Nikon

Nikon is the last company that still churns out high-end SLR cameras, and it makes only one model – the F6. With a price tag of $2,449, this camera doesn't come cheap, but it's a steal compared to a new Leica rangefinder. The F6 is compatible with every Nikon lens made since 1977, and it can record your camera settings (EXIF data) to a CF card.

Leica

Leica rangefinders were the cameras of choice for legendary photographers such as Henri Cartier-Bresson, Elliott Erwitt and Nick Ut. The brand is iconic in the world of 35mm-film photography, and it still produces three analog cameras today – the MP, the M7 and the M-A (Typ 127).



(Image credit: Leica MP. Credit: Leica)

The cameras are known for their compact size, classic design and quiet shutters. With apertures as low as f/1.25, Leica's M-system lenses are among the fastest in the industry.

Quality doesn't come cheap, though. The least expensive of the bunch, the M-A, costs $4,450 — without a lens.



Kodak and Fujifilm

Kodak and Fujifilm are still making their classic disposable cameras. The Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash comes pre-loaded with 400 ISO film and is available in a two-pack on Amazon ($13). Kodak's Funsaver has 800 ISO film and costs $16 for a two-pack. Both companies also produce waterproof models that can shoot at depths of 17 feet (Fujifilm) and 50 feet (Kodak).

For those seeking a more artsy aesthetic, Ilford makes a single-use camera that comes pre-loaded with 400 ISO black-and-white film that can be developed using a C-41 process – meaning you can drop off the camera anywhere that accepts color film.

Lomographic Society International

If you love vignetting, funky colors and multiple exposures, there are plenty of new 35mm-film cameras available from Lomographic Society International (LOMO or Lomography for short). The society has designed a number of unique models, but these toy cameras prize creativity over quality.

Popular designs include the La Sardina ($99), which comes with colorful flash filters, and the Diana Mini ($53), which has the ability to change between square and half-frame formats. For ultra-wide-angle photography, consider LOMO's LC-Wide ($370), which has a built-in 17mm lens, or the 10mm Fisheye Camera ($55). Lomography also produces its own 35mm films.

Get them before they're gone

A handful of 35mm-film cameras that were recently discontinued can still be found in stores. Lomography enthusiasts should check out the Holga 135BC ($90), which was adapted from the iconic Holga 120N medium-format camera. If you want a rangefinder and can't afford a Leica, try getting your hands on a Voigtlander Bessa-R2M ($900) or R4M ($1,000). Both models lack autofocus and auto-exposure capabilities, so buyers should be comfortable using nothing but manual settings.